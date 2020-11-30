Faithful Friends providing free shelters to cat colony caretakers

Delaware News Desk

The Faithful Friends Animal Society is offering free cat shelters to cat colony caretakers in Delaware.

The organization set a goal to raise $5,000 for supplies and build a minimum of 200 cat houses. So far, $2,500 has been raised and 130 cat houses have been built, many having already been distributed to local colony caretakers. Due to commitments from additional groups to both raise funds for supplies and build the cat houses, Faithful Friends expects another 100-150 houses to arrive in the coming weeks.

To be placed on a waitlist: provide a name and number of houses needed to info@faithfulfriends.us. For information: faithfulfriends.us.