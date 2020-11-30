Delaware hunting, trapping seasons open in December

Delaware News Desk

Numerous Delaware hunting and trapping seasons are open in December.

Hunting seasons include beavers from Dec. 1 to March 20, 2021 on private land only; woodcock and common snipe from Dec. 5 to Jan. 19, 2021; ducks, coots and mergansers from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, 2021; brant from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, 2021; antlerless deer from Dec. 12 to 20, including Sundays on Dec. 13 and 20; and Canada geese (migratory) from Dec. 19 to Jan. 18, 2021.

Archery and crossbow hunters may hunt deer during the December antlerless season but may not harvest antlered deer.

Trapping seasons include muskrat, mink, otter, racoon, opossum and nutria from Dec. 1 to March 10, 2021 (March 20 on embanked meadows) in New Castle County and from Dec. 15 to to March 15, 2021, in Kent and Sussex counties; red fox and coyote from Dec. 1 to March 10, 2021; and beaver from Dec. 1 to March 20, 2021, on private land only.

Continuing seasons include bobwhite quail through Jan. 2, 2021; mourning dove through Jan. 30, 2021; sea ducks in the special sea duck area through Jan. 30, 2021; tundra swan (by special permit only) through Jan. 30, 2021; snow goose through Jan. 30, 2021, and Feb. 6, 2021; archery and crossbow deer through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays; gray squirrel through Feb. 6, 2021; ring-necked pheasant (male-only) through Feb. 6, 2021; coyote (hunt) through Feb. 27, 2021; red fox (hunt) through Feb. 27, 2021; racoon and opossum (hunt) through Feb. 27, 2021; cottontail rabbit through Feb. 27, 2021; crows through March 27, 2021 and June 24-26, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only); and groundhog through June 30, 2021.

Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are from 7 p.m. to midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

For information including wildlife area maps and rules: de.gov/hunting. For Sunday deer hunting information specific to individual wildlife areas: de.gov/sundayhunt.