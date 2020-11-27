SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity completes Women Build House

Delaware News Desk
The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of this year’s Women Build House. Pictured: pre-COVID-19 construction takes place.
The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of this year’s Women Build House. Pictured: some of the Women Build volunteers at the dedication and blessing.

The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of this year’s Women Build House.

The occasion was marked with a celebratory event that included the future homeowners, Women Build volunteers, Habitat volunteers and staff. Habitat’s Women Build project seeks to empower women to build stability and self-reliance through shelter.

The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Women Build Team has completed 86 activities since August 2019 including how-to-build clinics, fundraisers and volunteer work days.

Even during a pandemic, the team of women managed to donate 2,229 volunteer hours while maintaining socially distant and health safety practices. Working in small groups, including with volunteers, the team managed to complete a home for a family in time for the holidays.

To donate time, money or resources: sussexcountyhabitat.org.