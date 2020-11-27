Delaware horseshoe crab license plates available

Delaware News Desk

A new environmental license plate featuring a coastal scene and limulus polyphemus, the American horseshoe crab, is available to purchase through the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles online or in-person at DMV locations throughout the state.

The plates cost a one-time $50 fee with 70% of the proceeds directly supporting the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Both organizations conduct scientific research and surveys in the Delaware Bay and the Delaware Inland Bays, critical habitats for horseshoe crabs and the shorebirds that rely on their eggs each spring.

The lighthouse license plate, which also benefits the center and PDE, is still available for purchase also.

For information: dmv.de.gov.