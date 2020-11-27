DART Stuff the Bus drive collects 13 tons of food

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Transit Corp. announced that DART’s 23rd annual Stuff the Bus Thanksgiving food drive collected 13 tons of food.

The week-long food drive took place Nov. 9-14 at the Safeway in Rehoboth Beach, the Dover Safeway, Walmart in Milford, Rodney Square in Wilmington and the ShopRite stores at First State Plaza, Brandywine Commons and Four Seasons Shopping Centers. In June, DART held the Stuff the Bus COVID-19 Relief food drive that collected 4.5 tons of food. In total, Stuff the Bus food drives in 2020 collected 17.5 tons of food that the Food Bank of Delaware distributes through their Hunger Relief Partners to Delaware residents in need of food assistance.

Donations were received from the general public and also businesses, schools, organizations and state agencies throughout the entire state, including the employees from DART, the Delaware Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles and the toll plazas. Sharp Energy donated a total of $2,000 worth of food, which was loaded onto a DART propane autogas paratransit bus.The Kenny Family Foundation matched the donations collected from the ShopRite stores at First State Plaza, Brandywine Commons and Four Seasons Shopping Centers, which amounted to 7,480 pounds.

To view photos from the event: bit.ly/3q7N9xa.