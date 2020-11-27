College achievers

Delaware News Desk

Fiona Saunders, of Wilmington, earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Students who receive a term GPA of at least 3.6 while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean's Award with distinction.

Byron Edwards-Coope, of Magnolia, Nicholas Salameda, of Wilminton, earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Students who receive a term GPA of at least 3.3 while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.