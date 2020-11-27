SUBSCRIBE NOW

College achievers

Delaware News Desk
Stock photo.

Fiona Saunders, of Wilmington, earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Students who receive a term GPA of at least 3.6 while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean's Award with distinction.

Byron Edwards-Coope, of Magnolia, Nicholas Salameda, of Wilminton, earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Students who receive a term GPA of at least 3.3 while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.