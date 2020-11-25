Wye River Upper School selects head of school

Delaware News Desk

The Wye River Upper School board of trustees recently announced that Stephanie Borges Folarin has been selected as the next head of school.

Folarin, who received her master’s degree in special education from Johns Hopkins University, brings knowledge and skill in curriculum and programs designed for students who learn differently. She also brings many years of experience in school leadership, having worked in various roles in several schools in the Mid-Atlantic. Most recently, she served as principal of Bishop Walker School for Boys in Washington, D.C.

The Head of School Search Committee, led by Wye River trustee Diane Freestate, reviewed many resumes over an eight-month period. After holding interviews with eight semi-finalist candidates, three finalists were selected for on-campus interviews, resulting in Folarin as the choice to lead the school.

Folarin will assume her role as head of school July 1, 2021.

For information: wyeriverupperschool.org.