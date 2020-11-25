EPA awards $425K to Delaware

Delaware News Desk

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced a $424,716 grant to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to improve water quality in water bodies throughout the state.

The grant is part of EPA's Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program as outlined in Section 319 of the Clean Water Act to control water pollution. The projects to be funded with this grant will develop and implement projects and best management practices in the areas of conservation planning, nutrient management, nutrient load reductions, watershed plan implementation and restoration of streams and wetlands.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting Delaware’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic regional administrator Cosmo Servidio. “By working in partnership with Delaware, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

For information: epa.gov/nps.