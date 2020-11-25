DNREC to begin fishing tag auction

Delaware News Desk

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will auction low-digit surf fishing tags beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 27 at usgovbid.com.

Through Dec. 9, bidders will have the option to bid on 12 tags including tags 25, 105, 206, 416, 451 and 469 and on six choice categories ranging from tags 51 to 9999. The highest bidder in each choice category can choose a number, if not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid for a surf-fishing tag is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered one through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly and allows the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation to auction low-digit tags to the highest bidder. All proceeds directly benefit Delaware State Parks, which is 65% self-funded.

For information: 302-739-9200; destateparks.com/LowDigitTags.