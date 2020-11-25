DHSS holding annual poinsettia sale

Delaware News Desk

The Department of Health and Social Services is holding its annual poinsettia sale through Dec. 22 at the greenhouse on the Herman Holloway Campus, 1901 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle.

Available in red, white, pink and multiple specialty colors, the 6.5-inch pots are $9.50 each or $10 for specialty colors including maroon, marble star, princettia hot pink, princettia pink, princettia pure white, green envy, golden glo, winter rose, ice punch, ice crystal, glitter and cinnamon. For orders of more than 25 plants, the price is $8.50 for each plant. Plants in the 8.5-inch pots come in red, white and a mix of red and white and cost $30 each.

The larger plants in the 10-inch pots come in red or white and cost $35 each. There is also a smaller 4.5-inch pot option for $5 each, which comes in red, white, golden glo, cinnamon, princettia hot pink, princettia pink and princettia pure white.

The prices include a foil wrap on the pot. Delivery is a flat fee of $7 in New Castle County, no matter the number of plants.

The greenhouse is operated by Bright Spot Urban Farm, and proceeds from the sale of the almost 1,800 poinsettias grown this season will help support its youth programs. Bright Spot Farms was founded by West End Neighborhood House in Wilmington.

To make orders: brightspotfarms.org/shop. For information: 302-255-2993.