DelDOT announces road closures

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures.

Creek Road will be closed from Sharpless Road to Ashland Clinton School Road in Wilmington for crossroad replacement and wall repair from 6 a.m. Dec. 7 through 4 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, pending weather.

Westbound drivers will take Creek Road onto Sharpless Road to Old Wilmington Road to Brackenville Road and return to Creek Road, and vice versa for eastbound.

Deer Run Road will be closed from Gum Bush Road to Eagles Nest Landing Road near Townsend for pipe replacement from 6 a.m. Dec. 7 through 5 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021, pending weather.

Northbound drivers should proceed eastbound on Eagles Nest Landing Road, turn left onto Walker School Road, turn left onto Gum Bush Road and return to Deer Run Road. Southbound drivers should proceed eastbound on Gum Bush Road, turn right onto Walker School Road, turn right onto Eagle Nest Landing Road and return to Deer Run Road.

Detour signage will be posted. At all times, residents will have access but may need to take the posted detour route.

For information: delaware.gov.