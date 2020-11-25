Caesar Rodney teacher selected for National History Day series

Delaware News Desk

Caesar Rodney High School social studies teacher Alison Ruggiano was recently announced as one of 58 teachers selected to be part of a National History Day fall professional development program.

The 2020 Inspiring Student Research Webinar Series focuses on using online Library of Congress primary and secondary sources to develop and support student research skills. It is also a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.

The 58 teachers selected for the honor, represent 40 of NHD’s affiliates across the country and around the world. The NHD network of 58 affiliates includes all 50 states and Washington, D.C.; American Samoa; Guam; the Northern Mariana Islands; Puerto Rico; and international school programs in China, South Asia and South Korea.

Since August, Ruggiano has completed readings, engaged in discussion boards with peers from around the world and joined live programs with historians and curriculum specialists to improve her practice and become eligible for the series. The course focuses on research skills, primary source analysis, historical thinking skills and classroom application.

For several months, Ruggiano will work with peers around the country and with NHD staff to build knowledge for teaching with primary sources.

For information: crk12.org.