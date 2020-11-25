Becker Morgan Group ranked top firm

Delaware News Desk

Becker Morgan Group was ranked in the top 300 architectural firms nationwide for 2020 by Architectural Record.

Becker Morgan has ranked in the top 300 firms for the last five years. Projects that led to the ranking include the TidalHealth McCready Free Standing Medical Facility, University of North Carolina Wilmington film studies and Delaware State Police Troop 7.

Becker Morgan provides comprehensive architecture and engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina.

For information: beckermorgan.com.