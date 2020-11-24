Second Chance Pell Program announced

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College was recently approved to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experiment.

The federal initiative provides incarcerated individuals with need-based federal Pell grants to enroll in postsecondary programs through local colleges and universities or distance learning programs. Instruction is provided through a collaboration between Delaware Tech, the Delaware Department of Correction and the Delaware Department of Education.

“This program will provide greater educational opportunities that create pathways to gainful employment and reduce recidivism,” said Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech. “It’s clearly aligned with our mission to change our students’ lives through an inclusive environment that fosters equity and student success.”

