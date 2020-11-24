DHSA receives national recognition

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware State Housing Authority recently received national recognition for three of its newest programs when they were honored with a 2020 annual Award for Program Excellence during the National Council of State Housing Agencies annual conference.

The conference was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. DSHA received the most awards of any state housing authority in the country. The awards recognized the success of DSHA’s Eviction Defense Program, which provides legal representation for low-income tenants facing eviction; COVID-19 rental assistance program, which provides financial assistance for tenants financially impacted by the pandemic; and Homes for Grads, a homeownership program offering lower interest rates for recent college graduates.

DSHA was one of 38 housing finance agencies across the country to submit entries in the 2020 awards program and one of 16 states to win an award. More than 100 entries were submitted for consideration. NCSHA judges evaluate each entry for its level of innovation, replicability, measurable benefit to housing agency customers, effective use of resources and achievement of strategic objectives, among various criteria. The judges are affordable housing industry leaders and subject matter experts selected for their relevant expertise, experience and impartiality.

For information: destatehousing.com.