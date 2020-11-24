DelDOT announces road closure

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Pyles Ford Road will remain closed to traffic from state Route 52/Kenneth Pike and Center Meeting Road through 5 p.m. April 27, 2021, weather pending.

The closure is in place to allow replacement of two culverts, including the remains of a triangular stone culvert with precast concrete structures. The work will include upgrading the existing swales and storm management associated with the culverts and constructing upstream and downstream riprap aprons and/or erosion control structures.

For the northbound detour, drivers on Pyles Ford Road will turn left onto Route 52/Kenneth Pike and turn right onto Center Meeting Road. For the southbound detour, drivers will continue on Center Meeting Road and turn left onto Route 52/Kenneth Pike and then turn right onto Pyles Ford Road.

At all times, residents will have access to their homes but may need to take the posted detour routes. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

For information: delaware.gov.