Chesapeake Utilities completes new facility

Delaware News Desk

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. recently announced the completion of the company’s new state-of-the-art training facility in Dover.

The training center, named Safety Town, will serve as a resource for training employees company-wide who build, maintain and operate the company’s infrastructure. It will also support training of regional first responders.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our team, our customers and our communities. Training and preparing our current and future employees and contractors is critical to maintaining a skilled workforce," said Chesapeake Vice President Shane Breakie. "Our Safety Town training center provides employees hands-on training and simulated on-the-job field experiences, which will help us maintain the integrity of our current infrastructure and future projects such as the Somerset County Natural Gas Expansion."

The two-acre training center is located on the company’s Energy Lane Campus in Dover. It features state-of-the-art training rooms, a pole barn for storage of large equipment and vehicles and numerous shed “homes,” custom built by students from Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware. The homes simulate an environment and conditions that employees and contractors could encounter as they enter homes in the community.

Some of the service training focus areas include infrastructure integrity inspections; main installation, repair and maintenance; valve recognition and operation; meter and regulating station meter installation and repairs; propane tank training; underground utility line locating and excavation safety; emergency response coordination; and confined space training.

The company invested approximately $1 million to build the facility.

For information: chpk.com.