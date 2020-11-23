Dover Rotary Club members contributes to Polio Plus Program

Delaware News Desk

A dozen Dover Capital City Rotary Club members were recently recognized for their contributions to Rotary International's Polio Plus Program at the club’s Nov. 12 luncheon meeting at Maple Dale Country Club.

John Nanni, District 7630 Polio Plus Chair, served as keynote speaker via Zoom. The district includes 41 clubs in Delaware and Maryland's eastern shore. Nanni was stricken with polio as a child in the 1950s.

Rotary International launched PolioPlus in 1985 and was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Through decades of commitment and work by Rotary and its partners, more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine. By 1988, Rotary had contributed $100 million to the project.

The PolioPlus program is now also responding to help with COVID-19 and polio personnel are doing COVID-19 sample collections and monitoring for influenza-like illness and acute respiratory diseases. Polio laboratories are involved in testing and providing support and training for COVID-19 testing facilities being established.

The club meets Thursdays for lunch at the Maple Dale Country Club, Dover, in a physical and Zoom format.

For club information, email Stephanie.Adams@nemours.org.