DNREC state parks, zoo waive entry fees Nov. 29

Delaware News Desk

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has waived state park and zoo entry fees Nov. 29, as part of the #OptOutside movement.

More than 7,000 organizations and 7 million people nationwide participate in the #OptOutside campaign each year. Visitors to state parks can support and promote the movement on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the #OptOutside hashtag.

“DNREC is proud to take part in the Opt Outside mission, now more than ever as the need to spend time outdoors has increased for many people,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Our Delaware State Parks provide a safe environment for guests to relax and have fun. We offer more than 150 miles of trails statewide, diverse wildlife, open spaces, endless activities and rare animals, like the lemurs who were unveiled last week at the Brandywine Zoo.”

Those kindergarten-age or older must bring face coverings with them to enter a park and wear them when they cannot maintain social distance from other visitors, such as in bathhouses, concession buildings and on trails where others are present. Face coverings are strongly encouraged for children ages 2 and older, unless a child has a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe or disability that prevents the child from wearing a face covering.

Delaware state parks will open at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 with the exception of Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season. Park offices will be closed. The public may visit the Brandywine Zoo and its new Madagascar Exhibit featuring rare lemurs and radiated tortoises from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For reservations, call 302-571-7788, ext 213. Members can reserve time at the zoo online at brandywinezoo.org.

For state park locations and ideas on how to get outside, visit destateparks.com.