DHSS expands Community Resiliency Fund applications

The Department of Health and Social Services is expanding its Community Resiliency Fund applications to include community- and faith-based 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in New Castle County that primarily serve low-income and/or racial or ethnic minority populations.

Organizations in New Castle County will now join those in Kent and Sussex counties in applying for federal funds for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline has also been extended to Dec. 2 for eligible organizations to apply through the Community Resiliency Fund, part of the $100 million Health Care Relief Fund that Gov. John Carney and DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik announced in October.

For eligibility requirements and applications: bit.ly/2UQibv0.