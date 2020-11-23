Delaware Primary Care recognized as Hypertension Control Champion

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Primary Care in Dover was recently one of 15 health care providers recognized across the country as 2020 Hypertension Control Champions by Milton Hearts.

In their work, these providers were able to achieve blood pressure control for at least 80% of their adult patients with hypertension. Delaware Primarye’s clinician team identified challenges that many of its patients face when trying to manage and control blood pressure, which include affording medications and taking medications as prescribed, controlling their diet and managing medical conditions.

Office manager Kim Harris partnered with Quality Insights’ healthcare quality improvement experts to address the barriers related to high blood pressure control and, in the process, helped the practice accomplish the impressive achievement of being named the first ever Million Hearts 2020 Hypertension Control Champion in the state of Delaware. Quality Insights is contracted through the Delaware Division of Public Health Implementation of Quality Improvement Initiatives to Improve Diabetes and Hypertension program which is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We updated some procedures and used our whole care team to help patients learn how to manage high blood pressure,” said Harris. “We also started offering hypertension education on flash drives and other paper materials from Quality Insights.” Additionally, the practice loaned blood pressure monitors to patients who were unable to purchase their own, thereby allowing them to keep better tabs on their blood pressure readings from home.

Quality Insights practice transformation specialist Ashley Biscardi worked closely with Harris throughout the process, and was not surprised when Delaware Primary Care was designated a champion.

“I’ve had a long-standing relationship with this practice for over six years," said Biscardi. "The physicians and staff truly care for their patients and their well-being.”

While COVID-19 impacted facets of care throughout the health care industry, Biscardi notes that it didn’t slow down the practice’s progress. “Kim was always willing to answer any questions that the CDC or I had. Even during the pandemic, we were continuously running reports and working on the process. I couldn’t ask for a better practice and support staff to work with.”

For information about the Milton Hearts 2020 Hypertension Control Challenge, visit millionhearts.hhs.gov.