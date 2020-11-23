Delaware to issue emergency benefits

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for November to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and two cash assistance programs: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and General Assistance.

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be issued Nov. 24, and should be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer cards the next day. TANF and GA households should receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Nov. 24.

The emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of November are not eligible for the November emergency funds. Families who received Pandemic-EBT funds in September but who do not have an open food benefit case are also not eligible for emergency SNAP benefits.

Households already received their regular benefits for November on the usual issuance dates.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which was signed into law in March, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has issued emergency benefits each month to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly benefit.

An estimated 35,464 households will be eligible to receive the emergency SNAP allotment in November, totaling about $7.1 million in emergency food benefits for the month. An estimated 149 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in November, totaling about $19,800 in emergency benefits for the month.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dss/covid19.html. To apply for benefits, call 866-843-7212 or visit assist.dhss.delaware.gov.