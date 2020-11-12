Paradise Alley Road to close for crossroad pipe replacement

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Paradise Alley Road, between U.S. Route 13 and Little Mastens Corner Road, Felton, from 5 a.m. Nov. 16 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 18, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe at the railroad crossing.

Eastbound motorists will take Paradise Alley Road to Little Mastens Corner Road onto Reeves Crossing Road to U.S. Route 13 and return to Paradise Alley Road. Westbound motorists will take Paradise Alley Road onto U.S. Route 13 to Reeves Crossing Road to Little Mastens Corner Road and back to Paradise Alley Road.

Residents will always have access to their homes, but may need to take the posted detour routes. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.