Carney announces nominations to key administration posts

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney announced on Nov. 5 nominations to several key administration posts.

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider Carney’s nominations when the General Assembly returns to regular session in January.

Cerron Cade will be nominated to lead the Delaware Office of Management and Budget, which manages Delaware’s annual financial plan and state of Delaware facilities. Since 2018, Cade has served as secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor, where he has led Delaware’s workforce development and employment programs through the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Cade served as the first director of the Delaware Division of Small Business.

Cade would replace Mike Jackson, who will join Delaware Technical Community College later this month. Jackson has served as the OMB director since 2017, and previously served as deputy controller general for the Delaware General Assembly. Jackson has led development of the state of Delaware’s budget since 2017, including overseeing appropriations of federal stimulus funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Carney intends to nominate Karryl Hubbard, the deputy labor secretary, to serve as the next secretary of DOL. Before and throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Hubbard has led efforts to connect Delawareans affected by the loss of a job or income with employment services and rapid skills training. Hubbard also is helping lead interagency efforts — coordinated by the Family Services Cabinet Council in partnership with the National Governors Association — to increase training and services around trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

Saundra Ross Johnson will be appointed by Carney to serve as director of statewide equity initiatives. The newly created, appointed position will work across executive branch agencies and serve as a senior adviser to Carney on issues of equity, diversity and inclusion. In 2017, Johnson became the first secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources, which was created to manage issues important to state employees. Johnson led the development of a statewide anti-discrimination policy at DHR and previously served as director of the Delaware State Housing Authority.

Carney will nominate Amy Bonner, deputy director of OMB, to serve as the next secretary of DHR. In her current role at OMB, Bonner oversees financial operations, information technology and human resources. Previously, Bonner served for five years as the deputy director for the division of Human Resources Management, where she directed employment services, equal employment opportunity and policy development for the division.

Jason Clarke, the acting chief information officer for the state of Delaware, will be nominated to permanently lead the Delaware Department of Technology and Information. Delaware’s CIO manages the state of Delaware’s information technology infrastructure and leads Delaware’s cybersecurity efforts. Clarke has helped manage an expansion of high-speed broadband service in rural Kent and Sussex counties and is leading a transition to digital government services at DTI.