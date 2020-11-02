WSFS Bank accepting nonperishable food donations for fall food drive

Delaware News Desk

WSFS banking locations in Delaware; Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey will be designated as convenient community food deposit centers as part of the bank’s annual fall/winter food drive.

The pandemic has exacerbated the need for food for many, with more than 54 million people estimated to be food insecure in 2020, according to Feeding America. The nationwide trend is no less concerning in the local region, where the 2020 projected food insecurity rate in Delaware — 17.8% — exceeds the nationwide projection of 16.7%, with Pennsylvania — 15.9% — and New Jersey — 13.5% — not far behind.

Through Dec. 31 in Delaware, WSFS will collect nonperishable food items and donate them to Sunday Breakfast Mission.

“The pandemic has only increased the need for relief assistance in the region and our nonprofits are struggling to keep pace,” said Vernita L. Dorsey, senior vice president, director of community strategy at WSFS Bank. “We welcome everyone from across our footprint to participate in the effort to stop hunger and to end food insecurity in our neighborhoods.”

“The need is great, so the collection of nonperishable food from WSFS Bank is critical,” said Rev. Tom Laymon, Sr. Pastor, president, Sunday Breakfast Mission. “More than 2,000 families throughout Delaware will have a fruitful Thanksgiving and holiday season because of this great food drive.”

The 2020 Fall Food Drive is WSFS’ 17th annual collection. In 2019, WSFS donated nearly 66,000 pounds of food to those in need thanks to its associates, customers and communities. Customers and area residents are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to participating WSFS banking offices. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, visit wsfsbank.com.