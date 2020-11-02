DART offering free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

Delaware News Desk

DART First State is offering free rides to veterans on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — on all statewide bus services.

Veterans displaying a Veteran’s ID card — which would also cover spouses and partners — or DD 214 can ride for free on all DART bus services all day.

“In honor of Veterans Day, DTC is happy to once again offer free bus rides to the men and women who proudly serve our country in the military and to veterans who have served, in recognition of their dedication and sacrifice,” said DTC CEO John Sisson.

Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit. Riders not wearing face coverings will not be permitted to board the bus. Children 12 years and younger are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.