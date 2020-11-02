33 West closes doors indefinitely due to COVID

Restaurant 33 West Ale House & Grill announced on Facebook Monday evening it's closing its doors for daily operations for an undetermined period of time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The restaurant mentioned on Facebook that it'll be available to take holiday reservations for parties through the rest of the year. It'll also offer meals through its food truck, Gastro Graffiti. Customers can follow Gastro Graffiti on Facebook and Instagram for its locations throughout the week.

The restaurant's Facebook post generated over 160 comments. Many customers expressed sadness in the comments section, with a number offering condolences to 33 West owner Brandon Pelton.

"This is a true bummer. Brandon, you and your team have been feeding us for a long while and 33 was easily our favorite spot. Best of luck to you all," wrote one customer.

Another wrote: "I literally was a walking billboard for you guys. Literally told everyone who’s hair I cut to go there. Sad to see this post."

The Dover restaurant's lease ends in January and it's unclear if the business will reopen its doors this year.

"We hope that in the near future we may be able to resume operations. However at this junction we can not remain open," according to a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page. "I would like to thank everyone for your support over the last 15 plus years and hope to see you all again soon."

To place orders, you can contact 33 West through Facebook messenger or call Brandon Pelton at (302) 465-1679.