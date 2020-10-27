Edward Tackey joins Rheumatology Center of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Rheumatology Center of Delaware welcomed its newest physician, Edward Tackey, a board-certified rheumatologist who has been in practice since 2003.

Tackey has experience in managing all forms of arthritis, autoimmune disorders and related conditions.

“Dr. Tackey brings his experience and great love of medicine to his patients,” said colleague Maged Hosny. “He cares and listens and wants to give his patients the best and most efficient care.”

After his internal medicine residency at Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, Tackey completed his rheumatology fellowship at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Tackey joins the staff at Rheumatology Center of Delaware, which is equipped to provide patient care with new treatment techniques including biologic infusion therapy and various joint injections

“I am very excited to join Dr. Maged Hosny and the Rheumatology Center of Delaware team,” said Tackey. “I look forward to providing quality medical care through extensive consultation and understanding my patient’s needs, concerns and goals.”

Tackey has three children with whom he enjoys playing soccer and listening to music during his free time.

Tackey is accepting new patients with all insurances at all three Rheumatology Center of Delaware locations: Mill Creek Medical Center, 4512 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington; Enterprise Business Park, 260 Beiser Blvd., Suite 201, Dover; and Milford Business Park, 2000 Brent Jordan Way, Milford.

For more, visit rheumatologyde.com.