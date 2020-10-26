SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rehoboth–Dewey Chamber celebrates new member Iron Valley Real Estate

Delaware News Desk
The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 23 to celebrate new member Iron Valley Real Estate, with its flagship office at 19323 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd. No. 6, Rehoboth Beach. From left, back row, are Abigail Kaiser, Glenn Fornoff, Lynette Griffin, Jill Cicierski, Nicole Quillen, Marian Campo, Corey Kaplan, Jason Navillat, Frank Hornstein, Jay Lesko, Rob Cleapor, Ed Stratton and Kosta Tsouklas; front row, Eric Leadbetter, Sherri Custodio, Mary Schaub and Adam Gamble.

The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 23 to celebrate new member Iron Valley Real Estate, with its flagship office at 19323 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd. No. 6, Rehoboth Beach. 

The Delaware/Maryland coast office joins the other 23 Iron Valley offices already in existence along the East Coast.

Iron Valley’s mission is to “bring state-of-the-art technology, a culture of productivity and a dynamic, free-form business model that allows realtors to run their businesses, their way.” 

The ownership group includes Sherri Custodio, realtor licensed in Delaware and Maryland; Mary Schaub, realtor licensed in Pennsylvania; Jay Lesko, realtor and head of the Lesko to the Beach team, serving Delaware and Maryland; Eric Leadbetter, realtor and leader of the Eric Leadbetter Team serving Pennsylvania; and Jason Navilliat, realtor serving Pennsylvania.

A second location serving the Ocean City, Maryland, area will open soon. 

For more, call 541-8787 or visit ironvalleyrealestate.com/beach.