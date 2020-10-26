Rehoboth–Dewey Chamber celebrates new member Iron Valley Real Estate

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 23 to celebrate new member Iron Valley Real Estate, with its flagship office at 19323 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd. No. 6, Rehoboth Beach.

The Delaware/Maryland coast office joins the other 23 Iron Valley offices already in existence along the East Coast.

Iron Valley’s mission is to “bring state-of-the-art technology, a culture of productivity and a dynamic, free-form business model that allows realtors to run their businesses, their way.”

The ownership group includes Sherri Custodio, realtor licensed in Delaware and Maryland; Mary Schaub, realtor licensed in Pennsylvania; Jay Lesko, realtor and head of the Lesko to the Beach team, serving Delaware and Maryland; Eric Leadbetter, realtor and leader of the Eric Leadbetter Team serving Pennsylvania; and Jason Navilliat, realtor serving Pennsylvania.

A second location serving the Ocean City, Maryland, area will open soon.

For more, call 541-8787 or visit ironvalleyrealestate.com/beach.