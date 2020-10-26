Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation to hold annual 5K Milk Run/Walk

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation will host its seventh annual 5K Milk Run/Walk on Nov. 21 in Dover to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware and the Ministry of Caring.

The event, facilitated by TriSports Events, was created by the New Castle County Farm Bureau to raise needed funds for the Ministry of Caring’s Milk for Children fund which impacts children in upstate Delaware. Funding also benefited the Middletown Neighborhood House in the past. With about 100 participants, it expanded last year to include both the Ministry of Caring and the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program, reaching children across the state.

“The race was put on by TriSports Events which is run by Ray Parker,” said Andrew Jakubowitch. “He’s a good friend of ours and he does a good job putting these races on. Having the Farm Bureau there was an added bonus because they did a good job putting the race on. They had amenities before and after the race, including ice cream which was good.”

Jakubowitch and his wife, Erin, both ran in last year’s event and took home the overall male and female winners awards respectively. They have not been active in the racing scene this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said they are excited to race again.

“I’ve been racing for about 35 years; she’s been racing since about 1990, so 10 years,” said Jakubowitch. “We travel, race and that kind of thing all over the place. Usually, I’ll finish the race and I’ll jog back to cheer her on. She’s usually not that far behind me. This race was well organized last year, and it’s run by a local, small business. We like supporting that. And the course was decent. It’s a good use of the county’s resources and paved trails. The venue is nice, too, Buffalo Wild Wings. We could stay and have beers and wings after the race.”

Cowbell awards topped off a successful race for the Jakubowitches and other racers last year, he said.

To date, about $95,000 has been raised to benefit the Ministry of Caring’s Milk for Children Fund, the Middletown Neighborhood House and the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program.

This year’s event will be held Nov. 21 rain or shine. Runners and walkers will gather promptly at 9 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 680 Bay Road, Dover, before traveling the flat, scenic rural landscape of the St. Jones Isaac Branch Trail. A Healthy Kids Run will begin at 8:50 a.m. Anyone wishing to support the cause but does not want to participate as a walker or runner, can sign up as a silent hero.

Registration is $25 through Nov. 14, $30 after and on the day of the event. To register, visit trisportsevents.com. Checks can be made payable to the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation, mailed to TriSports at 2772 Hazlettville Road, Dover, DE, 19904.

All registered participants will receive a Milk Run 5K Run/Walk Performance Tech shirt. Awards will also be given out to include ribbons for all Kiddie K participants and unique cowbell awards for the overall male, female and master’s winners. Other awards will include the top three male and female runners in age-specific groupings.

“The Food Bank of Delaware is proud to partner with the Delaware Farm Bureau on the Milk Run again this year,” said Chad Robinson, of the Food Bank of Delaware. “It is vitally important to have community partners that are supportive of the mission of ‘ensuring a community free of hunger. We appreciate the constant commitment of the Farm Bureau in ensuring access to healthy, fresh produce for those in need, as well as all the dairy farmers who make the Milk Run successful and support our efforts.”