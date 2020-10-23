Hollywood Diner in Dover aims to reopen under new ownership by 2021

Work is underway in Dover to get the iconic Hollywood Diner back up and running by 2021.

The new owner, Ekrem Arslan, plans to maintain the nostalgia of the landmark 1950’s-themed diner on North Dupont Highway.

“We’re planning on keeping it mostly the same with the exception of a few cosmetic changes,” Ensar Arslan, the owner’s son and new manager of the diner, said in a press release. “We’re definitely planning on keeping its great,1950s-style charm."

The family said the new menu will consist of typical diner fare with a comfort-food twist.

The Arslan family purchased the Hollywood Diner on Oct. 9, and they’ve yet to settle on a new name, according to the release.

“My father, Ekrem, will be bringing his 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry to the place as well,” the manager added. “It’ll be a family-run business and we’re hoping to turn it into a comfortable place where all feel welcome to fill their bellies.”

The elder Arslan owned and operated the Dutch Inn in Laurel until he sold it in June 2019.

“My family, my future staff and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the community firsthand and to become a big family,” he said.

The parking lot was recently resurfaced and there's still remodeling to do inside the restaurant, the manager said.

The Hollywood Diner opened in the 1950s and was purchased by Ronald White in 2018 and closed in 2019, Gronau said.

The property’s listing agent, Carl Kaplan of R&R Commercial Realty, is pleased the iconic Dover restaurant will remain a diner.

“It’s a great location on Route 13, so it wouldn’t have been surprising to see a developer come along and buy it as a teardown,” Kaplan said. “We were really happy to see that not happen because it’s such a unique building. I know the Arslan family is going to do a great job with it.”