Literacy Delaware seeking tutors, training set for November

Delaware News Desk

Literacy Delaware, which offers targeted instruction statewide to adults with limited literacy and English language skills, is seeking tutors for one-on-one tutoring or small group instruction.

Free, comprehensive training is provided, with the next four-session training course set for Wednesdays in November, with the option of day or evening sessions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all training and tutoring will take place online.

For more information or to register, call 658-5624, email admin@literacydelaware.org or visit literacydelaware.org.