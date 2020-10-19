Delaware Waterfowl, Trout Stamp art winners announced

Delaware News Desk

Just days after capturing his second Federal Duck Stamp contest, Delaware wildlife artist Richard Clifton, of Milford, also won the state waterfowl stamp art contest.

Judges selected his painting of a mallard hen and drake to grace the 2021-22 Delaware stamp. In the 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp art contest, newcomer Dennis Arp, of Culbertson, Nebraska, took the top prize with his painting of a brown trout.

The annual stamp art competition drew 21 entries for the 2021-22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and 18 entries for the 2021 Trout Stamp. The Waterfowl Stamp contest specified that submitted artwork must include a mallard duck. Trout Stamp artwork entries could depict a rainbow, brown or brook trout. The contests are sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

As the 2021-22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp winner, Clifton receives a $2,500 prize and 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series of his first-place entry. Clifton, who resides on a historic family farm in the Milford area near Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, is a hunter and self-taught wildlife artist who works in acrylics, with waterfowl among his favorite subjects. He has painted 52 winning duck stamps, including nine Delaware Waterfowl Stamps, the 1996 Australian Duck Stamp, the 2007-08 Federal Duck Stamp and, most recently, the 2021-22 Federal Duck Stamp. Clifton also was named the 2018 Ducks Unlimited International Artist of the Year.

As the 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp winner, Arp receives a $250 prize and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork. A Nebraska native, Arp is a self-taught artist and an avid outdoorsman from an early age. In addition, 30 years as an award-winning taxidermist specializing in fish and birds gave him extensive knowledge of their anatomy and behavior. After selling his business, he returned to his passion for painting. Arp also received honorable mentions in both California and Oklahoma’s 2020 duck stamp competitions.

Art in each contest was judged by a different set of five judges. As part of COVID-19 safety precautions, each judge separately evaluated and scored the respective contest artwork in person rather than convening in the customary judge panel format. Videos depicting the artwork, judging and winning entries are available on the DNREC YouTube channel, at youtube.com/dnrec.

The winning 2021-22 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp will be available for purchase July 1, 2021, and the winning 2021 Delaware Trout Stamp will be available for purchase Jan. 1, 2021.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, started the Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and print program in 1980 to raise funds for waterfowl conservation, including acquiring and improving wetland habitats vital to the survival of migratory waterfowl. To date, more than $3.6 million has been raised. A Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and hunting license are required for most waterfowl hunters.

Delaware began requiring trout stamps for anglers in the 1950s, and a trout stamp and a general fishing license are required for most anglers to fish in designated trout waters during certain seasons, with the funds from the sale of the stamps used to purchase trout to stock in two downstate ponds and selected streams in northern New Castle County.

Delaware hunting and fishing licenses, as well as Waterfowl Stamps and Trout Stamps, are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase licenses or stamps online, visit bit.ly/2UNPa2A. For more on hunting and fishing licenses, call 739-9918.

For more information on Delaware’s Waterfowl and Trout Stamp art competitions, visit bit.ly/2ID5XCV and bit.ly/37w66CT.