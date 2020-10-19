Delaware Go Red for Women campaign announces 2021 chair

Delaware News Desk

The American Heart Association announced Robin Roddy, chief operating officer of the Delaware Solid Waste Authority, as chair for the 2021 Go Red For Women/STEM Goes Red campaign.

Roddy will lead 2021 fundraising efforts for Go Red, which encourages women to take charge of their heart health and combat heart disease and stroke. Her focus will also be to highlight the STEM Goes Red initiative, which encourages girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields in Delaware.

Roddy is a professional engineer and a board-certified environmental engineer with the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. She began her career at DSWA in 1995 and has since served as project engineer, facilities manager and COO. Roddy will lead a team of volunteers to organize, educate and fundraise towards the mission of the Go Red for Women/STEM Goes Red movement, to support awareness, research, education and community programs to benefit women and girls in Delaware.

“I have been inspired by the work of the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women and I look forward to leading the 2021 Executive Leadership towards a successful year,” said Roddy. “During this pivotal time in our country, the AHA is partnering with influencers in our community to make impactful change for the people of our state. In particular, the women of Delaware, who deserve quality healthcare, access to healthy foods and safe streets, which work preventatively to reduce the number of people who suffer from cardiovascular disease.”

The American Heart Association raises funds from local and National Go Red for Women activities to support awareness, research, education and community programs to benefit women.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Karen Gritton at karen.gritton@heart.org.