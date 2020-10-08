Kent-Sussex Industries receives Summit Insurance President’s Award for Excellence

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. was recognized by Captive Resources LLC, its captive insurance provider, with the Summit Insurance LTD President’s Award for Excellence, Risk Control Award for the second year in a row.

Each year, Summit scores member companies on a point system based on a number of criteria, including risk control assessment and training, loss fund ratio between policy periods and other factors. KSI was recognized for meeting all criteria and achieving excellence in risk management.

“Your efforts in risk control have resulted in superior performance in the Summit program, as demonstrated by effective safety programs, favorable claims experience and participation in risk control workshops and other prevention activities,” wrote Dan Scoles, vice president, risk control services for Captive Resources. “You should be proud of your accomplishments.”

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing transportation, vocational training, employment, community integration, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

