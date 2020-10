Kent-Sussex Industries receives Kent County Community Service Grant

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. received a $1,000 Kent County Community Service Grant for fiscal 2021 from Kent County Levy Court, to provide funding to KSI’s transportation services.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing transportation, vocational training, employment, community integration, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, visit ksiinc.org, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.