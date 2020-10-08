Camden VFW to host virtual public meeting with candidates

Delaware News Desk

Camden VFW Post 3238 will hold a virtual Veterans Town Hall Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Post, 166 Old Camden Road, with some of the candidates running for election in November.

Because of COVID restrictions, the forum will be broadcast live on the post’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CamdenVFW.

Area candidates for the Delaware General Assembly will participate, presenting their veterans-centric policies and will take questions as time permits.

To date, Post 3238 has received commitments from:

- Dave Lawson (R) and Jaci Hugg (D), Delaware State Senate, District 15

- Robin Hayes (R), Delaware State Representative, District 29

- Cheryl Precourt (R) and Andrea Bennett, Delaware State Representative, District 32

- Lyndon Yearick (R), Delaware State Representative, District 34

Commitments from other candidates are pending.

Limited in-person seating on a first-come, first-served basis is available by contacting Post 3238 through Messenger.