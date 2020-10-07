Delaware Legislative Black Caucus to hold state contracting virtual workshop

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus will host a virtual training session at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 to help minority-owned businesses become certified with the Office of Supplier Diversity and increase their chances of winning state contracts.

First created in 2009, Delaware’s supplier diversity initiative is designed to expand economic opportunities for businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities by supporting their efforts to compete for contracts with various state agencies.

While Delaware’s contracting program does not contain goals or benchmarks, the Office of Supplier Diversity and Government Support Services are tasked with ensuring state agencies develop a supplier diversity action plan to help maximize contracting opportunities for minority business enterprises.

The Office of Supplier Diversity reported that the total state spend with the supplier diversity and small business community reached more than $460 million in fiscal 2019, an increase of 47% over fiscal 2018.

“From building roads to providing school lunches, the state of Delaware’s role in meeting the critical needs of all Delawareans means we are one of the largest buyers of goods and services within our borders,” said Sen. Darius Brown, who chairs the DLBC. “That economic activity can be a tremendous force of good when it comes to creating jobs and promoting financial stability in communities of color. Our goal is to make sure those communities are aware of these programs and are putting themselves in the best position to succeed.”

Registration is required to bit.ly/contractingworkshop.