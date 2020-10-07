Del Tech announces plans for spring 2021 semester

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College announced on Oct. 6 its plans for its spring 2021 academic semester.

In light of considerations related to COVID-19, Del Tech will remain in its current format, primarily distance learning with select sections of skills labs on campus.

The college will continue to provide targeted student support services on its campuses for those who need to access that assistance in person, and will continue to support faculty through professional development and additional resources.

“While this is clearly disappointing and frustrating to many students, their families and college employees, this decision is made with health and safety, first and foremost, being our primary consideration,” said Del Tech President Mark T. Brainard. “The timing of this announcement will allow us to spend these valuable weeks planning and preparing for next year.”

To read the full statement, and stay up-to-date on the college’s response to COVID-19, visit go.dtcc.edu/coronavirus.