FEMA announces major disaster declaration for Delaware

Delaware News Desk

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Oct. 2 that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Delaware to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias from Aug. 4 to 7.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in Kent County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Timothy S. Pheil has been named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.