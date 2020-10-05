DAR Col. John Haslet Chapter donates to Food Bank of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. John Haslet Chapter of Dover presented a check for $425 and donated 34 pounds of nonperishable food items to the Food Bank of Delaware, the nonprofit agency that solicits, warehouses and distributes food through a network of 536 program partners.

With more than 170,000 Delawareans in need of food due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DAR Col. Haslet Chapter is committed to serving the community by helping people during this difficult time.

The DAR, Colonel John Haslet Chapter was named for Col. Haslet of Milford, the commander of the 1st Delaware Regiment in the American Revolutionary War. Col. Haslet’s farm, called “Longfield,” was located in the northern limits of Milford on land now occupied by the Food Bank. DAR members can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

For more on the DAR, Col. John Haslet Chapter, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.

For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, visit fbd.org.