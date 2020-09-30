National Association for Music Education recognizes local student composer

Dover Post

Gianna Reed, a student at Providence Creek Academy in Hartly, was selected as the 2020 The National Association for Music Education Student Composers Competition for the K-8 division for her original composition “When Spring Comes.”

Gianna’s teacher is Blayne Salerni.

The competition spotlights original music written by student composers. Students in elementary school, secondary school, college and graduate school submitted their works to the competition. Selected composers receive cash awards, through support from the European American Musical Alliance. Entrants also receive written evaluations of their compositions.

