2020 Special Olympics Delaware Truck Convoy raises over $40K

Delaware News Desk

Two hundred truckers arrived at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington on the morning of Sept. 26 for the 2020 Truck Convoy to benefit Special Olympics Delaware.

The event was held in-person following strict social-distancing protocols, and there was a virtual option offered as well.

The event raised more than $40,000, bringing the 18-year total to nearly $700,000. The funds support year-round sports training and competition opportunities for more than 4,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

