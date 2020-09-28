Delaware SNAP will issue new round of emergency food benefits Sept. 30

Delaware News Desk

Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will issue another round of monthly emergency food benefits to eligible participants as part of the federal response to the coronavirus.

September emergency benefits will be released Sept. 29 and will be automatically loaded to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for use Sept. 30.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which was signed into law in March, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has issued emergency benefits each month to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

The emergency benefits will allow the household’s monthly allotment to increase to the maximum amount for a household of that size. The maximum benefit is $194 for a household of one; $355 for two; $509 for three; $646 for four; $768 for five; $921 for six; $1,018 for seven; $1,164 for eight; and $146 for each additional household member thereafter.

SNAP households already received their regular September benefits on the usual issuance dates.

“The coronavirus remains a threat in Delaware, and the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to challenge families’ ability to meet their food and nutritional needs,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “As long as we remain under a state of emergency, we will welcome additional financial help for Delawareans trying to feed themselves and their families.”

An estimated 36,000 households will be eligible to receive the emergency allotment in September, and about $6.9 million in emergency benefits will be issued for the month.

More than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. Individuals may apply for SNAP at assist.dhss.delaware.gov or 866-843-7212.