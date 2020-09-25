Special Olympics Truck Convoy set for Sept. 26

Delaware News Desk

Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the state and region will converge at the Delaware State Fairgrounds on Sept. 26 to take part in the Special Olympics Truck Convoy.

In its 18th year, this police-escorted 29-mile scenic ride through Kent County is part of a national effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Delaware’s event is organized by Delaware Law Enforcement, with Walmart and Perdue serving as presenting sponsors. In addition to the Fairgrounds and Delaware Law Enforcement, supporters include Delaware Department of Transportation, WBOC 16, WRDE and Fox 21 Delmarva.

The 2019 event included 219 trucks, increasing the 17-year total to more than $650,000 raised for Special Olympics Delaware. Trucks must weigh at least 10-GVW and drivers raise a minimum of $100 to participate.

“As we celebrate our 18th year, we continue to be amazed by the outpouring of support from the trucking community,” said Lisa Smith, director of marketing and development for Special Olympics Delaware. “The amount of money raised is spectacular, but what’s just as important is the opportunity for the truckers to meet our athletes, and in turn, for our families to show their appreciation back to them. The drivers will tell you that meeting the athletes and families is their biggest thrill.”

There is a virtual option for trucks to participate as well, choosing their own route, riding on their own time, and dedicating their mileage to the more than 4,300 Special Olympics Delaware athletes.

Nationally, the Truck Convoy was founded in 2001 by Norm Schneiderhan, a corporal with the Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department. Schneiderhan, whose family is involved with the trucking industry, was inspired by the powerful impact Special Olympics has had on his life through his participation in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Unlike previous years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, athletes are not riding with the truckers, there are no organized spectator gatherings along the route and the truckers will not return to the State Fairgrounds

For more, visit sode.org and click on the Truck Convoy banner at the bottom of the page.