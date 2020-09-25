3 Delaware schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020

Delaware News Desk

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Sept. 24 recognized three Delaware schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

Seaford School District’s Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Caesar Rodney School District’s Allen Frear Elementary School, and Christina School District’s Etta J. Wilson Elementary School are among the 317 public and 50 nonpublic schools that are receiving the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools award.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates: Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests; Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; the Virgin Islands; the Department of Defense Education Activity; and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.

While there will not be an opportunity to celebrate in person given the current situation regarding COVID-19, the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13 for the school honorees, which will receive their plaques and flags via mail.

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.