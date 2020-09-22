Wilmington VA Medical Center, outpatient clinics offering veterans flu shots

Delaware News Desk

Due to the risk posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs said it is imperative veterans receive their annual flu vaccination to prevent the further spread of preventable viruses.

Veterans actively enrolled in VA health care with Wilmington VA Medical Center can receive the seasonal flu vaccine between Sept. 28 and Nov. 6 at the main medical center in Wilmington or at one of five community based outpatient clinics in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in New Jersey.

This year, veteran flu vaccinations will be conducted via a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the main medical center campus, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. The clinic will be easily accessible and clearly marked; no appointments are necessary.

Flu vaccinations will also be available at each of the VA’s five community based outpatient clinics, by appointment only, Sept. 28 through Nov. 6. Call 800-461-8262, option 2, to schedule an appointment.

In Delaware, appointment times are 1 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kent County CBOC, 1198 S. Governors Ave., Dover; and the Sussex County CBOC, 21748 Roth Ave., Georgetown.

Flu vaccinations can also be obtained at any scheduled appointment with a VA care team, e.g., every lab and clinic face-to-face encounter for primary care, nursing, specialty and behavioral health.

Eligible veterans can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification, such as a Veterans Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card or a state-issued driver's license or ID card.

Veterans can also use the VA Locator — va.gov/find-locations — to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them.

If a veteran has received their flu vaccination outside of the VA, he or she should notify his or her primary care provider during an appointment, through MyHealtheVet — myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home — or by mail.

For more, visit wilmington.va.gov/flu-clinic.asp.