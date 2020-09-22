Carper on death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, issued a statement Sept. 18 on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have been small in stature, but tonight, our nation lost an absolute giant,” said Carper. “Her intellect was unmatched. Her work ethic was unrivaled; neither cancer nor chemotherapy could keep her from the important business of our nation’s highest court. And her lifelong pursuit of true equality under the law — for women, for people of color, for LGBTQ Americans, for workers — was unparalleled.”

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer whose profound impact on our laws and the very fabric of our society cannot be overstated,” continued Carper. “At Harvard Law School, she was one of only nine women in a class of 500 students. Despite graduating from Columbia Law School with top honors, Ginsburg — a Jewish woman and mother at the time — received no offers from New York City law firms. She went on to begin her legal career in academia at a time when the laws in this country allowed women to be discriminated against solely on the basis of their sex. But none of that stopped her. Ginsburg made it her life’s work to challenge the laws and systems in this country that limited opportunities for women. In doing so, she was a pioneer in her own right, but also paved the way for generations of women behind her. She went on to be the second woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she served the American people admirably for nearly three decades.”

“It is with heavy hearts tonight that Martha and I mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and pray for her family and loved ones,” continued Carper. “I know her legacy will live on, especially in all the women and young girls she inspired throughout her remarkable life.”

“On a night that should be reserved for lauding this incredible jurist’s achievements, I am loath to even mention the political implications of Justice Ginsburg’s passing,” continued Carper. “However, I believe that I should make clear my views on the nominating process. We are in the midst of a presidential election; early voting is already underway in some states and millions of Americans are requesting ballots. The American people deserve to choose the president who will fill this vacancy. The American people also remember the unprecedented and shameful blockade of Merrick Garland in 2016. If my Republican colleagues reverse course a few short years later and try to fill this vacancy before the next president is sworn in, it would be hypocrisy of the highest order. Therefore, I will oppose any Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day, and I will do everything I can to fight for fairness — the principle to which Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her entire life. I urge my Republican colleagues to avoid a hurried and politicized process that will further erode the American public’s trust in both the U.S. Senate and the Supreme Court. The American people deserve to have their voice heard.”