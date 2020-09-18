Carper, Coons to DHS IG: Investigate alleged forced hysterectomies at ICE facility

Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, along with Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-California; Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont; Patty Murray, D-Washington; Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; and 35 Senate Democrats on Sept. 18 called on the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to expeditiously investigate a whistleblower complaint alleging forced hysterectomies at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

“Forced sterilizations infringe on reproductive rights and autonomy,” the senators wrote. “To understand whether such violations may have been committed against immigrants in our federal government’s custody, the Inspector General’s Office should immediately investigate the reproductive health policies and practices at the ICDC and at other facilities, including but not limited to, all instances of forced, coerced or medically unnecessary hysterectomies.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/32IxQRV.