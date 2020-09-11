Carper, colleagues introduce bill to protect Postal Service from partisan politics

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, a senior member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined Sens. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, ranking member of the Rules Committee, to introduce legislation that would ensure that the U.S. Postal Service remains nonpartisan and nonpolitical so that it can continue to effectively serve as a critical lifeline for seniors, small businesses and rural communities across America.

The Postal Service is the only carrier that delivers to every address in the country — ensuring millions of Americans receive their prescriptions, critical supplies, business mail and more.

“The U.S. Postal Service is a unique institution that touches every household in America,” said Carper. “From our biggest cities to the most rural communities, the Postal Service is there. That’s why it’s crucial that this American institution, that can trace its roots back to the Second Continental Congress, is independent and accountable to the public, not partisans. There was a time decades ago when leadership at the Postal Service was based on political patronage. We cannot go back to that time. We need leaders at the Postal Service who are knowledgeable, experienced, and not beholden to political pressure. I’m proud to join my colleagues today to introduce the Nonpartisan Postmaster General Act so that every American, especially our seniors, small businesses, veterans and rural communities, can feel confident that any individual leading the Postal Service is focused on delivering for them.”

The Nonpartisan Postmaster General Act would prevent appointees for Postmaster General and Deputy Postmaster General from holding any political position in the four years prior to their appointments. In addition, the bill would bar the Postal Service Board of Governors, the Postmaster General and the Deputy Postmaster General from engaging in political fundraising on behalf of any candidates or participating in partisan political activities under the Hatch Act.